WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.24

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. WAX has a market cap of $379.78 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 979.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,718,897,978 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,972,930 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

