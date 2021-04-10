$73.91 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $73.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.81 million to $74.00 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $304.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.69 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $332.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.11 million to $335.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.74. 134,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.75 million, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Digi International by 24.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Digi International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.