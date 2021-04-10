Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.48. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

BCEI traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 430,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

