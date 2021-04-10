$143.19 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post $143.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.95 million and the lowest is $138.93 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $249.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $709.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $899.63 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $971.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 727,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

