Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $690,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 972,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,064. The company has a market capitalization of $293.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

