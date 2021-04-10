USDx stablecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,513.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015783 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001346 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001674 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

