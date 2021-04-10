Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. 213,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.