REAL (REAL) Price Down 15.9% This Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One REAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, REAL has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $4,654.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.00618443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031382 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.