Amon Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $7,194.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.00618443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

