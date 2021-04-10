Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.43 Million

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post sales of $91.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.08 million and the lowest is $80.20 million. Euronav posted sales of $383.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $582.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $680.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $816.27 million, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $884.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth $2,973,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 343,311 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 235.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

