Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post $192.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $195.04 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $157.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $930.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $976.77 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $981.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

