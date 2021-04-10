CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,270. The company has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

