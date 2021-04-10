$293.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce sales of $293.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.50 million. Ingevity reported sales of $288.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ingevity by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $71.50. 275,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,050. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.