Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.06. 450,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Denny’s by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

