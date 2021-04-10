iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,902,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,468,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

