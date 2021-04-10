Brokerages Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 876,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $409,000.

Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

