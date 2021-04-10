$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $3,035,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $6,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $3,358,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $3,121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 272,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.