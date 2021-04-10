-$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.01) and the lowest is ($2.37). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 144.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($9.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 514,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

