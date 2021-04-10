Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 101,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,582. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $7,282,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

