Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $11.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.59 million to $12.00 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $46.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.01 million, with estimates ranging from $47.12 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. 2,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,570. The company has a market cap of $135.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

