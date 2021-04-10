Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Market Capitalization Tops $32.05 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $32.05 million and approximately $747,727.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $17.47 or 0.00029413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00294130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.00747696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.52 or 0.98913181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00762090 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,834,273 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

