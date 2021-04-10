$2.71 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post sales of $2.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $550,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $14.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $19.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,127. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

