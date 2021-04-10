Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

CTAS stock traded up $6.76 on Friday, hitting $352.48. 417,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.