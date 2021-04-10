Critical Review: Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SAP has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SAP and Avalara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 12 11 0 2.48 Avalara 0 1 12 0 2.92

SAP presently has a consensus target price of $131.27, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Avalara has a consensus target price of $189.47, indicating a potential upside of 32.90%. Given Avalara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than SAP.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 17.59% 17.39% 8.59% Avalara -10.89% -6.97% -4.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAP and Avalara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $30.86 billion 5.33 $3.72 billion $4.02 33.28 Avalara $382.42 million 31.85 -$50.21 million ($0.59) -241.63

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SAP beats Avalara on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. The company also provides SAP Leonardo, a system that combines design thinking services with intelligent technologies for business processes; SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent enterprises; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; and SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application. In addition, it offers SAP Fiori, an user experience interface; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management solutions that help organizations enhance the value of their workforce; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application for external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; and SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software. Further, the company provides SAP MaxAttention to turn ideas into value-based predictable outcomes; and SAP ActiveAttention program to support smaller businesses. Additionally, it offers SAP Enterprise Support services that provides proactive, predictive, and preventive support for customers across hybrid landscapes; and SAP Preferred Success, which provides prescriptive customer success activities for accelerated cloud adoption. SAP SE has strategic alliance with NTT Corporation. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

