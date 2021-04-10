USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006037 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.