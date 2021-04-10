$154.02 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $154.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.70 million and the lowest is $147.34 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $140.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $621.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.06 million to $638.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $634.67 million, with estimates ranging from $612.64 million to $656.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

