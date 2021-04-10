Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Insiders have sold a total of 1,704,080 shares of company stock worth $66,284,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 307,215 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 700,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,367. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

