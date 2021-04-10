Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Adient posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 581,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adient by 72.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

