Hacken Token Price Reaches $0.43 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $107.23 million and $856,709.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,508,201 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

