Graviocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.30 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $6.30 million and $1,354.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00409862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002275 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

