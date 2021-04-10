Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Target Price at €29.54

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.54 ($34.75).

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €30.01 ($35.31). The company had a trading volume of 434,867 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.10. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.