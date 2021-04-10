Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target at $10.43

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,749,000 after buying an additional 1,211,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after buying an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after buying an additional 1,295,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

