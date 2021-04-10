Flashstake (FLASH) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Flashstake has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $47,953.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flashstake has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020502 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00045223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00616879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00031193 BTC.

About Flashstake

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

