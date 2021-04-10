Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) PT at $40.79

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.91. 3,107,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.