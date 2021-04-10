Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.40.

A number of research firms have commented on COHR. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $265.56. 248,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

