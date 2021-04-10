$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baidu.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.56.

BIDU stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.67. 7,438,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,010,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.03. Baidu has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

