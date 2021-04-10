Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.35.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 318,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
