$11.42 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce $11.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.72 million and the highest is $12.14 million. Evolus reported sales of $10.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $107.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.71 million to $118.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $172.92 million, with estimates ranging from $149.75 million to $206.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 420,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.