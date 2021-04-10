mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 0.5% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.95 million and $147,563.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,853.94 or 0.99833056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00035324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

