Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.25 ($4.08).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £977.04 ($1,276.51). Also, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,806 shares of company stock worth $293,877.

Shares of RR traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 111.88 ($1.46). 37,194,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.54.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.