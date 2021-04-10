B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.53. 1,082,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. B&G Foods has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

