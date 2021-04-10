The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings of $9.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 206.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $33.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.45 to $37.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $33.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.57 to $37.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

GS traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $330.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.