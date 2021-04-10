PAC Global (PAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00169417 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

