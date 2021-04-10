Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report sales of $607.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.67 million and the highest is $617.80 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $661.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.42. 372,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.