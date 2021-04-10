OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $10,845,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 152,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. First American Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 76,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 47,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

