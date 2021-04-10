PKG Token Trading Up 285.5% This Week (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a total market cap of $945,792.78 and approximately $11,421.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PKG Token has traded up 285.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00747982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.25 or 1.00788214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00755471 BTC.

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

