Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and $2.26 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00747982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.25 or 1.00788214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00755471 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

