Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $514,497.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003777 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 582.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.