Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.80. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

NYSE CF traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,345. CF Industries has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

