Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.74. 243,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Copa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Copa by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $4,795,000.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

